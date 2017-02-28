Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone’s fashion roundup at the Academy Awards

PeeCee or DeePee? PeeCee or DeePee?

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra has been slaying with her sartorial choices in the West. While she dazzled in a white Zuhair Murad strapless gown at Oscars last year, she twirled at the Emmys and made the world go round in her red gown and won hearts all across the globe. After her appearance at the New York Fashion Week, fashion aficionados had high expectations from her, and no wonder, the Baywatch girl lived up to it! The actress stunned the onlookers in her attires at the Oscars this year.

However, 2017 saw another Bollywood diva rocking it in style at the Academy Awards. After making her debut in Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone has been wowing the viewers with her fashion statement in the West.

Both the actresses slayed with their looks in their own way. From the pre-party craze to the after-party mania, here is the fashion roundup of the two ladies at the Academy Awards!

WOMEN IN FILM PRE-OSCAR COCKTAIL PARTY

Wearing a beautiful Roland Mouret velvet dress, Padukone nailed the all-black look in the asymmetric ensemble. With a high neckline and low hemline, the dress made her look graceful and classy owing to its unique design. The actress kept it minimalistic by complementing it with matching Roger Vivier strappy sandals studded with jewels.

Black beauty! (Source: File Photo) Black beauty! (Source: File Photo)

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman opted for long silver danglers from Buccellati for Padukone. Hair stylist Christian Wood left her hair open and side-parted for this one, and it totally goes with her dress. Keeping it slightly glossy and still not over-doing it, make-up artist Hung Vanngo did Padukone’s touch up.

Deepika Padukone stuns at the Pre-Oscar Party! (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone stuns at the Pre-Oscar Party! (Source: File Photo)

Meanwhile, Chopra was not spotted at the do.

OSCARS PRE-PARTY

At the annual pre-Oscars party on Saturday (February 25), Chopra opted for a grunge kind of look, and it looked great on her. Not that we were surprised.

The Quantico star chose Chanel separates that had a slightly wintery feel to it. While the knitted top gave a bit of oomph factor and tweed-like skirt, we love the way Castillo styled her hair with a high side ponytail and the partly braided hair.

On the other hand, Padukone opted for a sophisticated yet vibrant floral dress by Duro Olowu, and we want those stunning Louboutin sandals that perfectly complement the dress.

The detailing around the belt was great, and though we think the Padmavati actress’ make-up looked a bit washed out and the hair a tad bit unkempt, overall, we liked how she pulled off casual chic at the star-studded event.

Interestingly, their sartorial choices have been extremely different – and we love that about them. Diversity, people!

Pick your choice! Pick your choice!

Whose look do you admire?

OSCARS 2017 RED CARPET

The current darling of the West, Chopra graced the red carpet in a beautiful Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown. The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection.

Vision in white! (Source: AP) Vision in white! (Source: AP)

She complemented her look with a pair of $5 million 60 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and chunky bracelets on both wrists. The Baywatch star kept her hair and make-up simple with sleek side parted hair and soft pink lips.

Sexy back! (Source: AP) Sexy back! (Source: AP)

Going by her previous appearances on the red carpet in fitted yet flared gowns, this look came as a surprise. Remember the Zahir Muraid creation she sported at the Oscars last year? Also, the one-shoulder red gown by Jason Wu at the Emmys 2016? We are happy that she went for something sharp this year.

While Padukone chose to give the main event a miss, see Chopra’s fashion choices at the Oscars 2016 and the Emmys!

Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad (L) and Jason Wu. Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad (L) and Jason Wu.

Hollywood’s current sensation and India’s favourite, Priyanka Chopra brought her A-game to the Oscars red carpet.

OSCARS AFTER-PARTY

While the Quantico star picked a Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline, Padukone decided to add some shimmer to her look with a black gown with gold sequins on the front, waist down.

It’s similar to what she wore to Vogue Beauty Awards 2012 with the only difference being her skirt was semi-gold this time – the previous one was pure gold. However, we aren’t complaining.

What’s worth noticing is that even their make-up and hair was perfect. Chopra kept her look simple and her only choice of accessory was a pair of earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. Her make-up was just the right amount of nude with mascara eyes, sharp defined brows and a beautiful pink lip shade and even her hair was perfect in that slightly puffed side part.

Meanwhile, Padukone decided to channel the wild child in her in terms of make-up. Seems like natural windswept hair with waves was what she was looking for and it had the desired effect – she looked gorgeous. We think make-up artist Georgie Eisdell did a brilliant job here with those grey smokey eyes and nude lips too.

Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone – who wore the black gown better at the after-party?

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at Vanity Fairs after party. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at Vanity Fairs after party.

We think both of them deserve a pat on their back for carrying themselves with utmost grace and confidence, don’t you?

