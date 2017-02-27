Is white Priyanka Chopra’s favourite colour for Oscars red carpet?

Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet in a beautiful Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown. Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet in a beautiful Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown.

Forget runways or fashion weeks, the Academy Awards probably have always been the best place to showcase haute couture with celebs stepping out in the most gorgeous outfits. We are elated that the most awaited event of the year – 89th Academy Awards – is finally here with the who’s who of Hollywood sashaying down the red carpet, not to forget our very own Indian sensation, Priyanka Chopra.

(ALSO READ: Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra goes grunge and Deepika Padukone floral at the pre-Oscars party)

The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection. The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection.

The current darling of the West, Chopra graced the red carpet in a beautiful Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown. The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection. She complemented her look with a pair of $5 million 60 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and chunky bracelets on both wrists. The Baywatch star kept her hair and make-up simple with sleek side parted hair and soft pink lips.

Going by her previous appearances on the red carpet in fitted yet flared gowns, this look came as a surprise. Remember the Zahir Muraid creation she sported at the Oscars last year? Also, the one-shoulder red gown by Jason Wu at the Emmys 2016? We are happy that she went for something sharp this year.

Prior to this at the annual pre-Oscars party, Chopra opted for a grunge look and she picked Chanel separates to do the job for her. We love the way Castillo styled her hair with a high side ponytail and partly braided hair. Though not as bronzed as her appearance at New York Fashion Week, this time too she stunned in a slightly bronzed look. Ten on ten, we say!

Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad (L) and Jason Wu. Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad (L) and Jason Wu.

Surely, Hollywood’s current sensation and India’s favourite, Priyanka Chopra brought her A-game to the Oscars red carpet.

