Oscars 2017: Meryl Streep slams designer Karl Lagerfield in Oscar dress row

This comes after Lagerfeld wrongly claimed Streep changed her mind about wearing a Chanel gown to the awards because she wanted to get paid by wearing a creation from a different designer. This comes after Lagerfeld wrongly claimed Streep changed her mind about wearing a Chanel gown to the awards because she wanted to get paid by wearing a creation from a different designer.

The Oscar dress row between Meryl Streep and Chanel designer Karl Lagerfield does not seems to be ending quickly as the actress hits out at the designer for defaming her.

The 67-year-old slammed Lagerfield after the designer falsely accused her of being paid to wear a gown on the Oscars red carpet, reports The Telegraph.

(ALSO READ: Oscars 2017: Is white Priyanka Chopra’s favourite colour for Oscars red carpet?)

“In reference to Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication,” she said.

Meryl Streep in Elie Saab Couture. (Source: AP) Meryl Streep in Elie Saab Couture. (Source: AP)

“That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting,” she added.

WATCH VIDEO |Oscars 2017 Winners

This comes after Lagerfeld wrongly claimed Streep changed her mind about wearing a Chanel gown to the awards because she wanted to get paid by wearing a creation from a different designer.

(SEE PICS: Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Taraji P Henson; here’s a look at the best dressed celebs)

But later he apologized to the actress saying he misunderstood Streep and regretted the controversy.

The ‘Into the Woods’ star is nominated for best actress for ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ and will battle it out against Emma Stone (La La Land), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Isabelle Ruppert (Elle).