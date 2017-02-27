Oscars 2017: Freida Pinto is a master of high-end fashion; see why

Over the last couple of days, Freida Pinto has really impressed us with her sartorial choices. (Source: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri) Over the last couple of days, Freida Pinto has really impressed us with her sartorial choices. (Source: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri)

She might not have made a huge splash for her fashion sense while she was in India, but Freida Pinto sure did make us sit up and take notice after she shifted base to Hollywood. And to our delight, more often than not, the actress has been making us proud at red carpet events. Over the past couple of days, Pinto has given us four back-to-back super classy looks and we just can’t get over it. Take a look:

1) Freida Pinto knows how to do a Hollywood classic look just too well. The actress was seen attending Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter in Beverly Hills, California, and for the occasion she picked a beautiful, shimmery one-shoulder Elie Saab gown with a thigh-high slit. Given how gorgeous the gown is, she didn’t opt for any dramatic make-up or accessory. Just a deep marsala lip shade, a pair of metallic heels from Jimmy Choo and jewellery from D’Orazio rounded her look.

2) Pinto was seen attending the Women In Films Pre-Oscar Party wearing a beautiful Maria Lucia Hohan gown. She rounded off her look with a perfect pair of sapphire earrings from Hueb, a sapphire and diamond ring from D’Orazio and a Corto Moltedo clutch. The look was understated but we loved it. At first glance, we didn’t like her hairdo but wearing her hair down like that with natural waves added some charm to her overall appearance. We think she did good.

3) Pinto didn’t attend the Oscars this time but she watched it at the Elton John’s Aid’s Foundation viewing party and for the occasion, the actress picked a super smart tuxedo style gown by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Black strappy heels, a Corto Moltedo clutch, and a bright lip shade was all that was needed to complete the look. The styling was right on point, no complaints here.

4) Pinto was one of the presenters at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Hollywood and for the big night, she picked a gorgeous lemon yellow lace gown by Uel Camilo featuring a sheer yoke and a sheer hem. We love how the shade of the sheer fabric is just perfect for her skin colour – looks like it was made just for her. The actress teamed it up with a pair of metallic ankle straps and an Edie Parker clutch. For her make-up, she went ahead with a deep red lip and a soft updo. Honestly, this is one of the best sheer gown looks we have ever seen.

