Opt for Khadi cotton this bridal season

Designers list some high points of the khadi cotton trend.

Since independence, the journey of khadi has been about maintaining a balance between traditions and modernity so this bridal season make sure you are opting for this fabric in a most elegant way to make an impression.

According to designer Sumona Parekh of Sumona Couture, from dresses and jackets to bridal lehengas and de-constructed local silhouettes, several designers have taken on the fashion challenge to reinvent the humble fabric into high-fashion wear.

She lists some high points of this trend:

The fabric is not blingy yet the zardozi embellished garment with net dupattas does the work of outshining the summer brides and her bridesmaids.

The idea behind this interest is to look good in homegrown fabric, embellished with handcrafted block prints, in light-coloured outfits for summer and some in red for bridal wear.

* Indian body type is not suitable for flaunting different hues in a bridal ensemble. A monotone works best for the bride and any experimentation with colour, to my mind, should be left for the dupatta.

Designer Reynu Taandon of Mynah shares some tips to keep in mind while selecting such trends.

* Do make a note that once you wear a khadi fabric, it’s meant for all seasons whether summers or winter. This particular fabric will keep you warm in winters and cool in summers.

* Opt for 100 per cent handwoven cotton khadi because it’s eco-friendly, something that talks about your own country and very down to earth and this is what the buyers also prefer.

