One look at Shraddha Kapoor’s LBD and you will immediately want to add it your summer wardrobe

Shraddha Kapoor at Half Girlfriend success party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor at Half Girlfriend success party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Time and again we have reiterated how Shraddha Kapoor keeps it versatile and cool with her casual style but this time she took her style quotient to the next level. At the success party of her movie Half Girlfriend, she exceeded our expectations in a gorgeous LBD that is extremely cool and anything but basic. We need to thank celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri for this find. The black dress from Lavish Alice has a beautiful collar-neck strap style and two sexy thigh-high slits. It’s elegant and bold at the same time – something we would love to have in our wardrobe.

Shraddha Kapoor in Lavish Alice. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor in Lavish Alice. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Considering how pretty the outfit is, the rest of the look was kept simple with ankle-strap sandals heels from Office, soft shimmery make-up on her eyes, winged eyeliners and a light pink lip shade. We think her poker straight hair complemented the look well. But this isn’t the first time she has stumped us in black.

A couple of days back, at an event in Kolkata, the actress was seen rocking a beautiful, black top from Olbees with a Cover Story floral print skirt, nude heels from Steve Madden and Forever 21 jewellery. Even though this look isn’t all-black, it’s still worth talking.

We love the casual touch to it and the fuss-free styling. Even her hairdo by celebrity make-up and hair stylist Florian Hurel was spot on. Look at those beautiful waves on her messy ponytail. Wouldn’t you like to try it out today? We definitely would!

Which look do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd