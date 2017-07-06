Bullied for her hair and skin colour, this model is now celebrated as a real-life Barbie

The 21-year-old model who goes by the name Duckie is finally embracing her inner voice and is in absolute love with her natural self. (Source: @duckieofficial/ Instagram) The 21-year-old model who goes by the name Duckie is finally embracing her inner voice and is in absolute love with her natural self. (Source: @duckieofficial/ Instagram)

Have you ever come across someone so beautiful that you think she’s a doll? Excluding babies, of course. Well, recently, people on Twitter were baffled by the beauty of a Sudanese-Australian model and many thought she was a Barbie! Nyadak Thot, who rose to fame on Australia’s Next Top Model when she was just 17, shared a photo of herself on Twitter and people went berserk, some even questioned if she was real.

With amazing poise and her Barbie-esque figure, you seriously can’t blame anyone. But there is more to her than her smooth skin and long silky black hair. The 21-year-old model who goes by the name Duckie is a charming personality with a heartwarming smile. Today, a prominent name in the international fashion industry, her journey is not a bed of roses.

After going through harrowing experiences of bullying and racial slurs and for being criticised for her natural hair and skin colour last year in December she finally opened up about her bad experiences. In a post on Instagram that went viral in December last year, she opened up about her struggle and humiliation she faced because of her natural hair. She also highlighted how difficult it was to find skilled stylists who are familiar with her hair texture and type. During the photoshoot for a popular ad campaign, she was insulted by a former US Top Model contestant, Winnie Harlow who called her ‘cauliflower head’.

The frontrunner on the 2013 season of Australia’s Next Top Model was also humiliated during the show. “I was extremely upset and embarrassed that they ‘didn’t know how’ to cornrow my natural hair when at the end of the day that’s their job. I sat in front of the mirror silently crying before my shoot doing my own hair, cameras rolling while all the other girls had hair stylists,” Mashable reported.

The model was so distraught with the experience that she even decided to stay away from the fashion industry and took a break of almost two years, but when she decided to come back, she came back with a bang. Duckie is now finally embracing her inner voice and is in absolute love with her natural self.

A few months have passed and she has been on magazine covers, is the face of big make-up brand and an in-demand fashionista at catwalks. Her journey is inspiring and at the moment she is enjoying her Barbie references, but even then she responded to it with an actual photo of a dishevelled Barbie, with the caption: “I’m not perfect. Sometimes, a girl slips.”

Inspiring, right? But she is not the only black model who was bullied due to her natural hair or skin colour. From iconic Naomi Campbell to Jourdan Dunn, at some point or the other, they have shared their frustrations about stylists not knowing their job with the world.

Duckie thinks Eurocentric standard of beauty may be the root of the problem as they have always been taught to hide their natural beauty. Well, it’s good to see the fashion industry becoming more inclusive.

