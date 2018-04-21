Nushrat Bharucha or Mouni Roy: Who wore the Manish Malhotra sari better?

Nushrat Bharucha and Mouni Roy both opted for Manish Malhotra saris for the Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Nushrat Bharucha and Mouni Roy both opted for Manish Malhotra saris for the Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The annual Mijwan fashion show, which took place on April 19, saw Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor sashay down the ramp in stunning Manish Malhotra ensembles. While there is no denying that they were absolute stunners, others like Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi too managed to grab attention. Although all of them were in Manish Malhotra outfits, we spotted Nushrat Bharucha and Mouni Roy twinning, not on purpose though.

Both the actors were seen in metallic saris teamed with sheer and floral embroidered blouses. The Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety actor opted for a bronze-shaded sari with a collared-style neckline blouse. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for golden jhumkas and rounded off her look with well-defined eyes, a nude make-up palette and hair tied in a neat updo.

Nushrat Bharucha was seen in a bronze-shaded sari by Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Nushrat Bharucha was seen in a bronze-shaded sari by Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, Mouni Roy picked a similar looking silver, textured sari which she wore with a sheer plunging neckline blouse from the designer’s latest collection. One thing that caught our attention was that unlike Bharucha’s sari, Roy’s had more fringe detail on it and while Bharucha styled it in a regular way, the Naagin actor wrapped the pallu around her neck, which gave it an interesting twist.

Mouni Roy opted for a silver sari by Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy opted for a silver sari by Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

As far as the make-up is concerned, like Bharucha, Roy too went heavy on the make-up. Thickly-lined eyes with a dewy sheen, glossy lips and sleek, straight hair gave finishing touches.

We are not a big fan of their styling this time, but if we need to pick one, Roy would definitely emerge as the winner. What’s your choice? Let us know in the comments section below.

