Now, win an international modelling contract via LFW auditions

The organisers of Lakmé Fashion Week will host a model hunt through which they will not only give candidates a chance to walk the ramp at the forthcoming edition of the fashion gala but also open doors for them to the international fashion industry.

The auditions for Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 will take place on June 13 at St Regis hotel here and June 15 in Bengaluru at the Hyatt. It will be judged by a panel of industry experts, read a statement. This season, one lucky model will get the opportunity to get direct access to the international world of modelling with the international leader in talent discovery and model management IMG Models offering an international modelling contract.

The fashion week is credited for launching some of India’s most successful models, including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Yana Gupta and, most recently, Anjali Lama, a transgender model.

“With models like Anjali Lama coming through model auditions, we look forward to reinventing the beauty norms and finding fresh faces”, said Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovations, Lakmé.

Jeni Rose, Vice President of IMG Models, described it as a “hotbed for new talent in India”. The auditions are open to female models only.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App