Not just Deepika and Priyanka, Isha Ambani was at the Met Gala 2017 too, flaunting a Dior gown

From L to R: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2017. From L to R: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2017.

With Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra gracing the Met Gala 2017 red carpet, 2017 seemed like the fated year of the debut by Indian celebs at the world’s biggest fashion extravaganza. The duo caught our attention with Chopra acing the fashion game in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a massive train – she looked fierce yet feminine while Padukone looked elegant in a Tommy Hilfiger satin slip gown. But she failed to nail the ‘Art of the In-Between’ theme.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who nailed the ‘Art of the In-Between’ theme at Met Gala 2017?

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra solves the case of the missing Met Gala trench-coat train that had everyone talking

In the war of the gowns, there was a third entrant which we failed to spot earlier. Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, who works very closely with her mother Nita Ambani at the Reliance Foundation and also sits on the board of Jio and Reliance Retail, was also seen at the Met Gala 2017 in a beautiful Christian Dior Couture dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first Haute Couture collection. Her gown had eye-catching floral elements and even featured mistletoe embellishments and delicate beading, which she paired with a crescent print Dior box clutch from the SS17 collection.

ALSO READ: After Deepika Padukone, Daily Mail puts Priyanka Chopra in ‘worst dressed’ list for Met Gala appearance

Ambani arrived at the Gala with leading fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and Russian supermodel and actress Natalia Vodianova. Also in their group of friends were Emma Roberts, Alexa Chung, Allison Williams and Dree Hemingway! The fabulous life of the rich with the hottest celebrities as friends, sigh what a life! For those who aren’t aware, the 24-year old Yale educated Indian businesswoman is currently completing her MBA at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd