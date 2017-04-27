Noida’s Srishti Kaur wins Miss Teen Universe 2017; watch the crowning moment

She looked beautiful in the dress. (Source: Srishti Kaur/ Facebook) She looked beautiful in the dress. (Source: Srishti Kaur/ Facebook)

Adding her name to the growing list of gorgeous Indian women who have made a mark on the international scene is Noida-resident Srishti Kaur, who was crowned Miss Teen Universe 2017 on April 25. The glamorous event was held the Ruben Dario National Theatre in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua, in which Kaur defeated contestants from 25 countries to bag the much-coveted title.

A student of London College of Fashion, the 19-year-old Kaur was joined in the final three with runners-up Samantha Pierre from Canada and Ary Trava from Mexico.

Kaur also won the best national costume at the event for a stunning peacock gown designed by Devashish Majumdar and Melvyn Noronha.

Xirelle Agustin from Philippines won in the Teen Popularity category, while Nicole Obando from Costa Rica won the award for Teen Charm.

The six-year-old beauty pageant, which is conducted by the Miss Universe Organisation, saw participation of teenagers in the age group of 15-19 years. Generally teens from from Latin America and the Caribbean, participate in the pageant.

This is the first time India has won the title. Speaking to the media after her win, Kaur said she looks forward to working with a bunch of NGOs in India, which includes an organisation for the visually impaired as well an orphanage Apna Ghar, and strive to bring about positive change in the country.

All through the competition Kaur was extremely active on Facebook account and provided regular updates to her fans and well-wishers.

Needless to say she looked every bit a winner in the making, and we cannot stop gushing over this stunner.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 4:20 pm

