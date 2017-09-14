No one can pull off a white dress like Malaika Arora; here’s proof

Malaika Arora has the body to pull off any dress she wants! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora has the body to pull off any dress she wants! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to western dressing, Malaika Arora has always been the one to give us fashion goals. The beauty is someone who fashion enthusiasts have looked up to and with each passing year, she is only getting better. Recently, we spotted Arora giving us two spectacular looks in white and it left us drooling. While one leaned towards the formal side, the other was extremely casual.

To beat the heat during a salon visit, Arora kept it minimal and breezy in a white off-shoulder high-low hem dress from one of her favourite designers, Deme by Gabriella. With centre-parted hair, she rounded out her look with a pair of metallic sneakers in silver and oversized aviators. This look somehow reminded us of the Kardashian sisters and their style quotients.

On another occasion, the fashion influencer showed off her extremely toned body in a white textured bodycon from Anand Bhushan. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani picked up this dress to highlight Arora’s curves in a perfect way while celebrity make-up artist Mallika Bhatt used the bronze eye shadow and a bright red lip shade to accentuate her features. We also like the way celebrity hairstylist Alpa Khimani styled her hair all slick and sexy.

