No more size-zero! Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton bid goodbye to super-skinny models

Your dream dress need not be so tight any more! Fashion brands ‘resize’ their definition of ‘beautiful’. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Your dream dress need not be so tight any more! Fashion brands ‘resize’ their definition of ‘beautiful’. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Looking to squeeze into that dress because it is the ‘IT’ thing on your Instagram feed? Now, you may not have such a hard time after all. Two fashion giants LVMH and Kering – who own some of the biggest fashion brands in the world and have played an integral part in promoting the ‘thin is beautiful’ body image – have finally stepped up and decided to address this serious problem, which leads to disorders like bulimia and anorexia in girls as young as 13 in their drive to have a perfect figure.

According to a BBC report, two of the largest luxury conglomerates that house brands like Christian Dior, Loius Vuitton, YSL, Givenchy and Gucci, have decided to ban size-zero models from their fashion shows. “Having always cared for the well-being of models, LVMH feels that it has a specific responsibility, as leader in the industry, to go one step further with their brands,” read a statement on the company website. “We have the responsibility of building new standards for fashion and we hope to be followed by other players in our sector,” said Antoine Arnault, member of LVMH Board of Directors, Chairman of Loro Piana and Chief Executive Officer of Berluti.

It’s a well-known fact that women around the world struggle with issues of body image as they feel they aren’t ‘thin enough’. In their quest to achieve ‘size zero’, which is touted as a must-have for anyone hoping to be ‘model-perfect beautiful’, most women go on severe diets and end up starving themselves or get eating disorders. It’s not just the everyday woman who has been affected by the fashion industry’s diktat on what is the right size, but even the gorgeous Princess Diana suffered from body image issues and ended up with an eating disorder.

The move by these fashion houses came after plus-size models such as Tess Holiday and Ashley Graham paved the way for women who aren’t waif-like but still proudly call themselves beautiful. Now, the only models that can work with them have to be bigger than the French size 32, which is US size 6 and UK size zero. They will also not use models under 16 for adult clothes. The French government also took an active step by banning ultra-thin models from working in their country.

At a time when the trending social media sizes have become the next big thing for all fashion divas, this move by the fashion brands to ‘resize’ what is beautiful is much welcomed. Ironically, the dresses endorsed by these brands, meant for regular women, are worn by super-skinny models, leaving these women to hectic diets. But with this move, millions of women all over the world can breathe a sigh of relief as their dream dress need not be so tight any more!

