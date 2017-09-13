Nimrat Kaur becomes the new face of Ritu Kumar’s latest collection

Nimrat Kaur who has captured hearts both in Hollywood and Bollywood, is now modelling Ritu Kumar’s latest collection. (Source: File Photo) Nimrat Kaur who has captured hearts both in Hollywood and Bollywood, is now modelling Ritu Kumar’s latest collection. (Source: File Photo)

Actress Nimrat Kaur has been roped in to be a part of the latest campaign of designer brand Ritu Kumar’s latest Autumn-Winter 2017 collection. Photographer Bikramjit Bose and videographer Christina MacGillivray shot the campaign with Nimrat.

“Ritu Kumar has since inception been closely connected to the psyche of Indian women. It has been a part of all our journeys. A connection is intrinsic. The brand has come a long way and is representative of today’s Indian women. It is an honour for me to represent the movement and identity that Ritu Kumar is,” said the “The Lunchbox” actress.

The collection titled, Urban Gypsy, is a reflection of attempts to combine the glamorous sensibilities of a sophisticated world traveller with the down-to-earth ease of a stylish nomad. The ”Airlift” actress who is often seen trotting the globe is the perfect muse for this collection. You can hold your breath for tasselled scarves, tie-dye kurtas, embellished jackets and cold shoulder cut out kurtas that are to be a part of this collection. Here’s a look of the collection:

Inspired by the rich textile heritage and craftsmanship of Asia, the collection is a mélange of Indian design aesthetics within a global context.

Speaking on the collection and the association with Nimrat Kaur, Amrish Kumar, CEO of the brand, said, “The collection is designed keeping in mind the wearer’s background and lifestyle, women who appreciate the rich textile heritage that we have and are on the move for either work or leisure. Nimrat Kaur, with her individual achievements and global appeal, was a natural choice to represent this collection.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App