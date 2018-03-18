Sunday EYE

Nimrat Kaur or Vaani Kapoor: Cool summer outfits, but here’s what went wrong

Vaani Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur stepped out in cool summer outfits recently and while we like the innovations they brought to their attires, the looks did not really hit the mark. Check out the pictures here.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: March 18, 2018 5:02 pm
Nimrat Kaur, Nimrat Kaur latest photos, Nimrat Kaur fashion, Nimrat Kaur Vedika M, Nimrat Kaur handpainted dress, Nimrat Kaur summer dress ideas, Nimrat Kaur one-shouldered dress, indian express, indian express news Nimrat Kaur and Vaani Kapoor stepped out in summer outfits, but both failed to hit the mark. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)
Pastel colours, flowy fabrics and cool cotton dresses are ideal fashion choices to ring in the sweltering heat of the summer weather and our Bollywood celebs are usually first to show what will be the ‘new’ twist of the season. This time it is Nimrat Kaur, who chose to play with colours for her cool summer wardrobe. The actor, who attended a Samsung India event recently, was decked in a hand-painted pastel orange maxi dress with pleated folds.

The Vedika M one-shouldered outfit had a bright yellow choker collar, which we think stood out. Although we like the idea of colour blocking in summers, its execution went a bit awry, particularly with stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorising the look with an eye-popping tasselled bracelet. We think there was too much colour in the ensemble.

The Airlift actor’s make-up could not save the day either and the nude tones and matte lips did not do justice to her attire.

Another fashionista welcoming summers in a comfy style is Vaani Kapoor, who gave off beach-y feels in her Hemant and Nandita wrap-around dress recently. While we kind of liked the floral printed blush pink number, the actor’s make-up was a big disappointment. The excess foundation and soft smokey eyes did not go with the minimalistic tone of the actor’s outfit and we wish she had gone with a natural palette instead.

She rounded off her look with soft glossy curls and block heels.

While we like the ideas of one-shouldered and wrap-around dresses, we think both the actors could have done better with the execution and the make-up. However, Vaani Kapoor’s outfit definitely takes the cake over Kaur’s this time.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

