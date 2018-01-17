Latest News
  • Nike introduces 2018 Black History Month ‘Equality’ collection to honour Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Nike introduces 2018 Black History Month ‘Equality’ collection to honour Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Popular footwear brand Nike, recently launched a Black History Month (BHM) collection, to celebrate black heritage around the world. Feature graphics, which have been derived from cymatics, drawn from Martin Luther King's 'I have a dream' speech finds a place of prominence in the collection. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2018 10:36 pm
Nike, Nike Equality, Nike Equality sneakers, Black History Month, BHM, Nike new collection, Nike sneakers, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, indian express, indian express news The Nike ‘Equality’ collection. (Source: http://news.nike.com)
Related News

Recently, Swedish fashion brand H&M received a lot of flak for launching a racist ad featuring a young boy wearing a hoodie with the words ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’. Prior to this, other popular brands have had their share of insensitive campaigns. So this time, American brand Nike decided to deal with the problem themselves and launched the Black History Month (BHM) collection, to celebrate black heritage around the world, to be launched in parts – one on January 15, in honour of  Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day and another on February 1.

Apart from footwear, the collection also consists of Jordan tees, hoodies and hats. Most of the merchandise are dominated by black and white shades with gold accents. Feature graphics, which have been derived from cymatics, drawn from Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a dream’ speech also finds a place of prominence in the collection.

Nike, Nike Equality, Nike Equality sneakers, Black History Month, BHM, Nike new collection, Nike sneakers, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, indian express, indian express news (Source: http://news.nike.com)

The limited-edition sneakers are available now and each of the footwear selections marks a specific date on which someone had stood up for equality and diversity. For example, Kevin Durant’s speech during MVP Awards, LeBron James’ lecture on the impact of sports on society and Carmelo Anthony addressing on equal rights. Nike’s influential step will hopefully inspire many more brands to help bring equality in the world.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 17: Latest News