Nike introduces 2018 Black History Month ‘Equality’ collection to honour Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Nike ‘Equality’ collection. (Source: The Nike ‘Equality’ collection. (Source: http://news.nike.com

Recently, Swedish fashion brand H&M received a lot of flak for launching a racist ad featuring a young boy wearing a hoodie with the words ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’. Prior to this, other popular brands have had their share of insensitive campaigns. So this time, American brand Nike decided to deal with the problem themselves and launched the Black History Month (BHM) collection, to celebrate black heritage around the world, to be launched in parts – one on January 15, in honour of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day and another on February 1.

Apart from footwear, the collection also consists of Jordan tees, hoodies and hats. Most of the merchandise are dominated by black and white shades with gold accents. Feature graphics, which have been derived from cymatics, drawn from Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a dream’ speech also finds a place of prominence in the collection.

(Source: http://news.nike.com) (Source: http://news.nike.com)

The limited-edition sneakers are available now and each of the footwear selections marks a specific date on which someone had stood up for equality and diversity. For example, Kevin Durant’s speech during MVP Awards, LeBron James’ lecture on the impact of sports on society and Carmelo Anthony addressing on equal rights. Nike’s influential step will hopefully inspire many more brands to help bring equality in the world.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd