Nia Sharma becomes second sexiest Asian woman; here’s a look at her best fashion moments

Nia Sharma grabbed the title of the 2nd sexiest Asian woman. (Source: niasharma90/Instagram) Nia Sharma grabbed the title of the 2nd sexiest Asian woman. (Source: niasharma90/Instagram)

One of the biggest names of the Indian television industry, Nia Sharma has bagged the title of the second sexiest woman in Asia according to a poll conducted by a UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye. The Jamai Raja actor, who is known for her fabulous style statements, has beaten the likes of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Last year, Sharma who was placed in the 3rd position, went a rank higher this time, which has been topped by Priyanka Chopra. While Padukone and Bhatt were placed in the 3rd and 4th position respectively, Mahira Khan came in 5th. The 50 Sexiest Asian Women list also included Drashti Dhami (6), Katrina Kaif (7), Shraddha Kapoor (8), Gauahar Khan (9) and Rubina Dilaik (10).

Sharma’s stunning fashion sense is definitely one of the reasons why she managed to grab the second spot. A fashionista in her own right, she can pull off any look with ease. Be it casual attires or edgy outfits, the way she carries herself is what makes her a true style diva. And her Instagram posts are proof to that. Have a look at the pics:

We think the actor rightly deserves the 2nd spot. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd