Go fit, go bold, show Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon on this fashion magazine’s 2017 cover

This year has seen Indian celebrities go big and bold like never before. If 2016 was the year of the naked dress on the international fora, this year our Indian fashionistas took to the trend and made it their own. This wave was helmed, of course, by Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone – both of whom have managed to make quite a mark on the global fashion circuit thanks to their upcoming Hollywood debuts Baywatch and xXx: Return of the Xander Cage, respectively.

From flaunting sheer dresses with interesting silhouettes to plunging necklines and sky-high thigh slits,

Of course, this endeavour was aided by Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan, both of whom are no strangers to experimenting with fashion, and latest entrant Vaani Kapoor.

Well, looks like the coming year is all set to be bolder, going by this steaming cover for fashion magazine Vogue India’s 2017 cover, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon. The cover focuses on celebrity fitness and the idea of body beautiful. Hence, the strip down to the bare basics in terms of ‘dressing up’.

Photographed by Errikos Andreou and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the duo looks hot – and yes, the word to go for here would be fit! Must be all the broccoli Roshan’s been having, while Haydon’s love of marathons is well known.

The sultry actress looks great in a Michael Kors swimsuit, paired with accessories from Misho Designs and Mellora and a gorgeous set of feels from Gianvito Rossi. Roshan, on the other hand, showed off his famously toned abs, dressed down to a pair of Adidas Y-3 workout pants.

While December seemed to be a lot about luxury and indulgence when it came to cover shoots by fashion magazines, and red undoubtedly was the colour of the month, next year seems all set to start off on a health-conscious and bold step.

