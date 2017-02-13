India-born designer to showcase collection at New York Fashion Week

Badiani’s latest collection ‘Root Cause’ is based on soft and fluid silhouettes. Badiani’s latest collection ‘Root Cause’ is based on soft and fluid silhouettes.

India-born US-based designer Premal Badiani will showcase Indian fashion at New York Fashion Week. She says it could open an avenue for Indian textile makers.

Badiani’s latest collection ‘Root Cause’ is based on soft and fluid silhouettes in warm shades of maroon. The earthy undertones of the fabric are further complemented with the green and gold embroidery that endorses ‘green awareness’.

ALSO READ | New York Fashion Week: Vaishali S to showcase collection second time

“The inspiration behind this collection is to bring awareness of the human impact on environment and to promote social responsibility by adopting sustainable fashion as a lifestyle choice,” Badiani said in a statement.

“The primary fabric used is made from natural cellulosic fibres and produced from wood pulp, a natural renewable resource,” she said.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

This highlights the brand’s philosophy of environmental awareness that believes caring about the planet is not a seasonal choice but needs to be done all year round, she added.

“Through this collection, the brand wants to promote sustainable fashion in the luxury market,” Badiani said.

The designer feels showcasing this line at the New York Fashion Week will bring more opportunities to Indian textile makers.

“This opportunity will open an avenue not only for me and other designers, but also for the entire community of Indian textile makers and handloom weavers to get their craft noticed and acknowledged in the international fashion industry,” said Badiani.

Her label Premal Badiani has creations which are marked by layering, embellishments, intricate draping and attention to details.

Her show at the New York Fashion Week is on Tuesday. Another Indian name to showcase at the gala is Vaishali Shadangule.