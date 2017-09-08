New York Fashion Week: Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber makes runway debut at Calvin Klein show

The 16-year-old kicked off her very first runway at Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show. (Source: Instagram/kaiagerber) The 16-year-old kicked off her very first runway at Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show. (Source: Instagram/kaiagerber)

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, officially made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week.

The 16-year-old kicked off her very first runway at Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show, reported Ace Showbiz.

Kaia modelled for the show wearing a colour-block button down shirt over a royal blue turtleneck teamed with a pair of gold satin pants and leather boots.

Sporting minimum makeup while arranging her wavy hair parted down and around her shoulders, she had a black-and-red fringed accessory hanged on the waist.

The brunette starlet, who has signed with IMG Models, shared a photo from the show.

Kaia gushed in the caption, “CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf!”

Kaia’s big brother Presley Gerber, 18, also took to Instagram Stories to share a video of the stunning teen hitting the runway as he cheered in the front row.

The highly-anticipated presentation was attended by plenty of familiar faces, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Anna Wintour, Christina Ricci, Brooke Shields and Lupita Nyong’o.

Mahershala Ali, Kate Bosworth, Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson were among the stars sitting in the front row.

