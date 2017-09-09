New York Fashion Week: Breast cancer survivors turn showstopper for Indian designer

Premal Badiani with cancer survivors at NYFW SS 18. (Source: IANS) Premal Badiani with cancer survivors at NYFW SS 18. (Source: IANS)

Breast cancer survivors Marry Ann DAchille and Ozlem turned showstoppers for Premal Badiani during her show at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The Indian designer paid tribute to real life fighters and survivors through her collection.

Her collection titled Valentia that means brave in Latin, was feminine and sexy, encouraging women especially the breast cancer fighters and survivors to embrace their womanhood with boldness, confidence and a touch of sensuality.

“I wanted to force people to re imagine the disease that is supposed to make a woman feel unattractive and lose her womanhood. My aim with this collection was to showcase the breast cancer fighters and survivors as any other woman – strong, sexy and sensuous while they took each step on the runway,” the designer said in a statement

The unconventional hand embroidery on each silhouette gave the collection a slightly mythical look that further enhanced the femininity. The colour palette with the hues of pink mixed with grey and green was carefully chosen to highlight breast cancer awareness, staying true to the brand’s philosophy of being one truly with heart and soul.

Badiani complemented her collection with exclusively designed, beautiful hand crafted floral and elk horn headpieces that symbolised strength, the fighter spirit yet being feminine and gorgeous.

Cancer survivor, Marry Ann D’Achille commented on walking the ramp, “My biggest excitement is serving the American Cancer Society and serving the designer and being introduced to her beautiful designs. I love the influence of her ideas.”

Cancer fighter and survivor, Ozlem added, “Having the opportunity to walk the runway for Premal Badiani is an honour for me. It’s a reflection of the support that I’ve received and as a result of that the courage and strength it has provided me to be able to now be a breast cancer survivor.”

This is not the first time she is showcasing at NYFW. In the last season she made a collection where the primary fabric used was made from natural Cellulose fibres and produced from wood pulp, a natural renewable resource.

The label supported the American Cancer Society where VIP tickets and outfits were auctioned to raise funds for the charity. The designer tied up with brand Belsi as their jewellery partner.

“We decided to come onboard with Premal Badiani as we strongly believe in the cause and have always been a huge fan and supporter of everything that Premal does in and outside of fashion. We have always been a proponent of cancer awareness and we are happy to associate with a cause on this scale,” Belsi’s founder, Riddhi Fazal said.

