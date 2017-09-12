At New York Fashion Week, 8-month pregnant model shatters stereotypes

Artist Maia Ruth Lee gloriously flaunted her baby bump at the ongoing New York Fashion Week, making a huge body positive statement on the ramp. (Source: Nicole Phelps/Instagram) Artist Maia Ruth Lee gloriously flaunted her baby bump at the ongoing New York Fashion Week, making a huge body positive statement on the ramp. (Source: Nicole Phelps/Instagram)

The idea of a model, irrespective of the changing times, has remained strangely consistent. It has been a norm for petite-frame models to sashay down the ramp, showcasing couture from celebrated designers. It is perhaps this practice that propelled Nichole Phelps, director at Vogue Runaway, to put up a post when she noticed an ‘anomaly’ at the recent New York Fashion Week. On September 8, Maia Ruth Lee, an artist walked the ramp for designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta for their Spring 2018 show and gloriously displayed her baby bump. According to a report in Vogue, Lee who was wearing a lavender snap-front cardigan dress, unbuttoned her dress at the middle to reveal her pregnant belly. Phelps not only shared the picture but also wrote, “I’ve been going to fashion shows for 21 years and I’ve seen a pregnant model on the runway exactly one other time. Something to think about.” The pictures, since then, have been liked more than 17,000 times.

Lee, who is due next month, also shared pictures of herself walking the ramp on her Instagram page, with the caption, “Thank u for having us @eckhaus_latta congratulations on your new collection.”

Phelps’ astonishment is not entirely misplaced. The sight of a pregnant model walking the ramp is indeed rare though there have been certain exceptions. Here in India, supermodel Carol Gracias had walked the ramp last year at the Lakme Fashion Week, flaunting her baby bump and creating waves in the Indian fashion arena.

This was then followed by a glamorously pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had walked the ramp for designers Anita Dongre and Sabyasachi Mukherjee, thwarting stereotypes like the diva that she is.

Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous as she walked for designer Anita Dongre. (Source: File Photo) Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous as she walked for designer Anita Dongre. (Source: File Photo)

Kareena Kapoor looked regal in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee showstopper lehenga. Kareena Kapoor looked regal in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee showstopper lehenga.

