New York Fashion Week 2018: Marvel’s Black Panther-inspired fashion show hits the runway

This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong’o, left, and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther.” (Source: AP) This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong’o, left, and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther.” (Source: AP)

Fashion is not just about sartorial choices anymore and the on-going New York Fashion Week has just reinstated that. This year the runway saw a Black Panther-inspired fashion show called Black Panther: Welcome To Wakanda. The show was a charity presentation featuring ten designers who contributed pieces inspired by the Marvel movie.

Some of the labels that participated were Chromat, Cushnie et Ochs, LaQuan Smith, Ikiré Jones, Sophie Theallet and TOME. They showcased their custom-made jewellery, clothing and footwear at the event which were to be auctioned off after the show to support Save the Children.

The designers drew symbolism from the movie, which is set to release on February 16 in the US, with some of the apparel featuring African motifs and fabrics.

Walé Oyéjidé, the creative director of Ikiré Jones whose designs are also featured in the movie, told USA TODAY, “(Black Panther) is using its medium of film as a way to uplift people of colour, who haven’t been represented on the screen. I think, as somebody of African descent, it was very clear they did the homework, and so everything from the accents to the fashion to the hairstyles (showed) the nuanced representations of people that have not generally been seen.”

“When most of us think of Africa we think of very specific things, they tend to go negative. So this is just showing that there is a lot more to hear and see, and a lot more stories to tell,” he added.

And not just that, Chromat, which is well-known for its diverse runway shows, showed a size-14 caged dress that was made with Ankara fabric from Nigeria. It was the only plus-sized look to be modelled at the afternoon’s preview.

Here are some glimpses of the show.

