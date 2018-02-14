New York Fashion Week 2018: 5-month old toddler becomes the youngest model to be seen on the runway

5-month-old toddler Zola was carried on the stage by his model father George Okeny at the New York Fashion Week 2018. (Source: collinastrada/Instagram) 5-month-old toddler Zola was carried on the stage by his model father George Okeny at the New York Fashion Week 2018. (Source: collinastrada/Instagram)

The ongoing New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018, which began on February 7, recently saw the youngest ever model on the runaway. The breakout star of designer Collina Strada’s show was a 5-month-old toddler named Zola, who was carried down the runway by his model father, George Okeny while her mother Yanii Gough watched from the backstage.

Amidst many models, it was the tot, who stole the limelight while showcasing the Collina Strada AW18 collection. While Okeny wore an orange crushed-velvet suit, little Zola was seen wearing an orange-colored velvet panty embellished with a sparkling brooch. The moment the toddler hit the runaway, she instantly became a hit with onlookers. Strada posted a picture on Instagram, where the father is seen plating a kiss on the little munchkin.

Most of Strada’s collection included colourful velvety outfits, animal prints, bathrobes-inspired attires and white ensembles and sneakers.

Zola’s debut reminds us of the times when other toddlers and kids were seen on the runaway. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s children walked the runway at the New York Fashion Week in September 2016. Guidice’s daughters Milania aged 10 and Audriana, 7 along with Gorga’s children Antonia, 11 and Joey, 6 made heads turn at the Rookie USA Presents Kids Rock! fashion show at NYFW ’16.

Even 20-month-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was seen sitting on the front row at the later’s 2015 Yeezy show.

