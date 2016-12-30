New Year’s Eve party dress-up dilemma? Pernia Qureshi helps out

Pernia Qureshi believes you should experiment with pistachio and sunset colours this season. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pernia Qureshi believes you should experiment with pistachio and sunset colours this season. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deciding where to start your New Year countdown can be an ordeal in itself. It can only go two ways – either you are having a firecracker of a night or just wishing that you won’t have to live through it, ever again. We seriously hope you have the time of your life and you do it in style. Yes, we know deciding on what to wear for the most anticipated party of the year can be a little difficult, and that’s when you turn to experts for advice.

As the year comes to an end, Pernia Qureshi of Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop tells us how to get it right:

Of course, people are looking to sport a little festive twinkle this New Year’s Eve, but how much is too much, considering metallics are in fashion?

Nothing is ever too much or too less. If you are confident then you can carry off any attire. It doesn’t have to be always in trend. ‘Create your own look’ is the mantra I stick to. Metallics if paired with the right pieces can be really attention grabbing. For example, you could pair a metallic crop top with a plain bottom and a jacket.

How would you update your LBD to the next level?

LBD has been a classic ever since Coco Chanel introduced it. Pairing it up with a bomber jacket and sneakers would provide a delightfully unexpected contrast.

What would be the ideal get-up, for both men and women this New Year’s Eve?

Combine a metallic piece with a minimal outfit. It would add a little sparkle to your look – perfect for the midnight countdown. For men, metallic shoes with a casual outfit would stand out. Women, on the other hand, have plenty of options to experiment with, in particular, bell sleeves.

What colours should you experiment with?

Pistachio and sunset. I love how delicate they are and the kind of softness they bring in an outfit.

So, one is chilling out at a friend’s place but don’t really want to turn up in sweats. What would you suggest the person should wear?

A playsuit with stockings is my all time favourite.

Are sequinned bombers acceptable? If yes, then what’s the best way to wear it?

Yes, absolutely. Unicolour sequinned bombers with a short bodycon dress and pumps can be really flattering. On the other hand, multicoloured, sequinned bombers are a little too much. Keep your make-up minimum for a perfectly balanced look.

