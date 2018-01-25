You can easily recreate Neha Dhupia’s street style; see pics

Neha Dhupia’s look is comfy and chic. (Source: tanyaghavri/ Instagram) Neha Dhupia’s look is comfy and chic. (Source: tanyaghavri/ Instagram)

Voluminous outfits and comfortable numbers have mostly been Neha Dhupia’s preference when it comes to making style statements. However, in the last few days, the chat-show host was seen trying out something different from her usual style – a cheery yellow gown at Filmfare. Recently, she also gave us a classy look in a pantsuit by Tome NYC – we like the way stylist Tanya Ghavri played up the monochromes for this one.

Dhupia stepped out in a chic sleeveless jacket with a mix of black and white on the front. Pairing it with cropped pants in black, we think she looked chic. The lace neckline camisole that Ghavri teamed the suit with added an element of sultriness to the actor’s attire.

The actor kept it easy in the accessory department with just a broad black band and a white Chanel bag to amp up her look. She rounded off her look with beachy waves and nude make-up. Take a look at the picture here.

We think Dhupia nailed her street style. Would you try it? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

