Neha Dhupia’s military green gown is proof that her fashion game is getting stronger

Neha Dhupia has been on an aggressive game-changing roll these days with her fashion becoming more and more intense. After showing serious leg in a rose pink wrap-around dress and nailing the ethnic bling in a Payal Singhal lehenga, the actor wowed us a third time in one week.

Dhupia was spotted at the finale of ‘The Stage’ in a military green gown from the house of Shantanu and Nikhil and we think from the hair to the styling she looked all out glamorous. We like the collared gown and the ruffle detail of the gown, which stylist Tanya Ghavri set off nicely by cinching a belt at the actor’s waist. The actor teamed it with an off-shoulder corset that complemented the dark-hued gown nicely. Check out the pics of her style here.

Accessorising with only a cuff bracelet from Misho, the actor kept the attention focused on her dramatic hairdo with a sleek high bun. Take a look here.

She added a hint of sultriness to her attire with a red lip and dewy make-up. We think she looked fabulous and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.

What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments below.

