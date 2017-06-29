Neha Dhupia’s love streak for white and voluminous gowns continues

Neha Dhupia in Shantanu & Nikhil. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia in Shantanu & Nikhil. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia’s contemporary style is really different from what you get to see these days. It’s really difficult to put her style quotient in a particular bracket and that’s one thing we really like about her. Even though there have been instances when she has gone overboard considering her love for voluminous gowns but she has always come back with a bang to prove that she has it in her to carry the best of both worlds – Indian and modern. Fusion is something she does with so much ease that sometimes we can’t help but wonder if she was born with it.

Recently, the fashionista took it to the next level when she graced the Femina Miss India 2017 event in a beautiful anarkali gown from Shantanu & Nikhil. Dhupia who was there as a mentor looked lovely in the dress with a mandarin collar with a fitted bodice which flared out from the waist.

Her friend and leading designer Sohaya Misra, who owns the brand Chola, styled the look with long statement earrings that grazed her shoulders from Outhouse Jewellery and a statement ring. A black box clutch from Bottega Veneta rounded her look.

To complement this outfit, celebrity make-up artist Sonik Sarwate gave Dhupia intense smokey eyes, thick eyebrows and nude lips which are also the actress’ most preferred beauty look. Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Hamida Idrisi pulled her hair back into a nice bun. We like what we see.

Here are a few other looks where the actress aced the easy, breezy style. Take a glimpse:

Layer it up

For the season two of her audio show #NoFilterNeha, Neha Dhupia made fashion look comfortable in an interesting dress and long shrug combo from Mint Blush.

We love how Sohaya Misra combined the two unique colours in this layered look and rounded it out with a pair of white sneakers. Celebrity make-up artist Neetu Ahluwalia gave her a minimal look and defined brows to add some oomph while celebrity hairstylist Hamida Idrisi went with a simple half-up, half-down hairdo.

Snow White

At an event to beat the summer, Dhupia picked a white dress featuring gorgeous asymmetrical draped hem from Chola by Sohaya.

She rounded her look with a chunky leather bracelet and a pair of tan shoes. We think she looked lovely, even though the outfit could have been accentuated with a slim belt cinched at the waist.

Shimmer, shimmer

Looking pretty in a Payal Khandwala outfit, Dhupia showed us how to pair two solid colours together without looking too flashy. The ruby hued shirt and long gold skirt combo is not something everyone can pull off but she did it with ease.

She styled it with a choker from Anmol Jewellers. We love the touch of faux bob that hairstylist Karan Rai gave to her hair and the minimal yet bright look by make-up artist Kaajeerai.

Miss Sunshine

This photo of Neha Dhupia in the mustard printed maxi dress from Payal Khandwala’s Spring 2017 collection can add some sunshine to a dull day.

We love how she paired the collared dress with jewellery from Tachi goods and a sleek black heel. Her styling is on point too with poker straight hair and sun-kissed make-up.

Floral beauty

At an award ceremony, the actress was seen in a beautiful floral number by Not So Serious By Pallavi Mohan. The intricate embroidery on the dress just stole the show.

She styled it well with statement jewellery from Anmol Jewellers.

Paying homage to Frida Kahlo

We can’t even imagine going floral all the way in a bold printed top and lehenga skirt but the actress in this bright number from Raw Mango managed to pull it off.

The colours looked lovely on her and we love how she went with a braided halo hairdo. The butterfly jewellery from Outhouse added a nice touch.

Back in black

At an event, Dhupia was seen wearing a flowy black gown by John Paul Ataker which she accessorised with a bow detailed box clutch.

At first, it felt like a lot of monotone but she made it work with the winged eyeliner and sleek hairdo.

Double magic

We love how Dhupia pulled off a muted two-toned voluminous gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. The earthy tone outfit with the plunging neckline flattered her curves.

The unkempt hairdo, minimal make-up and a nude lip shade looked good on her.

