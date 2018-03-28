Neha Dhupia’s fringed orange dress is definitely on our summer lust list

Neha Dhupia’s orange fringe dress is all things stylish and breezy. (Source: File Photo) Neha Dhupia’s orange fringe dress is all things stylish and breezy. (Source: File Photo)

While bold colours have already got us tickled this season, it seems orange is once again making a big comeback as the ‘cool’ colour. Only recently, Priyanka Chopra played up the hue in her stylish attire on the cover of Elle Canada’s May issue. Joining her now is Neha Dhupia, who left us awed with her orange avatar on the cover of another leading magazine.

For the photo shoot of Femina, the actor-chat show host wore an extravagantly fringed dress from Naeem Khan. We think the look was a stunner. Dhupia heated things up with a plunging neckline in the off-shoulder number. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

Stylist Akshita Singh added some drama with a pair of chunky fan-shaped gold earrings from Eurumme Jewellery. Complementing the vibrant ensemble, make-up artist Elton J Fernandez gave the actor an attractive look using nude tones, a popping orange lip shade and a wispy ponytail for an extra effect.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra wore a chic Fendi cutout dress with a generous splash of orange mesh detailed cape thrown in. Stylist Isabel Dupre kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of rings from David Yurman.

Though we think the outfit was a cool break from the pastels and nudes, Chopra’s nude make-up was definitely the winner. A round of applause goes to artist Patrick Ta who worked his magic on the actor, which were interestingly complemented by powder orange matte hued lips.

We heart both the looks but what about you? Do you think the actor’s sizzling style quotient was on point? Let us know in the comments below.

