Neha Dhupia’s colourful metallic outfit looks completely out of sync

Neha Dhupia on the sets of Vogue BFFs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia might have had a bad run with fashion during the beginning of the year, but it looks like the actor/chat show host is determined to close the year on a high note. She has been seen experimenting a lot, moving away from her baggy outfits and voluminous skirts and she deserves a round of applause for that, but definitely not for what she stepped out in, recently on the sets of her show Vogue BFFs.

We think Dhupia completely missed the mark in her blingy pink pleated skirt from Madison. However, we love the white one-shoulder sweater from Rock N Shop with a beautiful red rose with gold stem and leaves embroidered on it. Also, those gorgeous pair of floral printed block heels from Jimmy Choo, the chic danglers and rings! The problem with her look is not the pieces – they were great as standalone pieces – but how it was styled together. For us, it was completely out of sync.

Even though there were huge problems with her outfit, we couldn’t find any faults with her make-up and hair. The mussed-up hair and nude make-up were inspiring.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

If you’re looking to pull off this tricky trend, then here are a few styling hacks from our B-Town fashionistas for you. Take a look here.

Karisma Kapoor carried off this lovely golden dress from Rajat Tangri.

Aditi Rao Hydari pulled off a snazzy metallic skirt in silver recently, which she paired with a pink sweater. However, we think her silver liner was the hero of her look.

