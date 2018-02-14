Neha Dhupia’s blingy red outfit for Goa carnival is blinding

Neha Dhupia attended the Goa Carnival in an Anamika Khanna outfit that should only be worn to a wedding. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram) Neha Dhupia attended the Goa Carnival in an Anamika Khanna outfit that should only be worn to a wedding. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

How Anamika Khanna has taken over the Mumbai runway and wardrobes of the fashionistas was proven at the Lakme Fashion Show recently with none other than the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan closing the show for the much-sought-after designer. On the heels was her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor, who gave us a gorgeous array of bridal looks in a gorgeous lehenga by the designer. And this time it is Neha Dhupia, who wore the vibrant red hued ensemble from Khanna.

Though we love the use of delicate fabrics in the designer’s collection, this time the outfit seemed to have missed the mark when Dhupia stepped out in the fusion ensemble. Attending the Goa carnival, the actor wore a heavily worked top, which was teamed with red dhoti pants. Though it was still passable, what really put us off was the voluminous cape in flashy red that was paired with the outfit.

The piece lacked structure and we think stylist Tanya Ghavri could have done a better job. As gaudy as the outfit was, Ghavri accessorised the actor with a gold bangle and danglers. We think the bling was blinding.

The actor rounded off her look with nude make-up, a sleek ponytail and nude heels.

We think the actor’s look was appropriate for a wedding but way too flashy for anything else. What do you think? Do you like it? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd