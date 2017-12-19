Neha Dhupia works two floral prints together in one look and the result is beautiful

Election Results
Neha Dhupia was recently spotted attending an event in an Anamika Khanna number. Wearing a black crop top paired with a wrapped dhoti-style skirt, she looked stunning. However, it was the layering of the jacket that gave it a beautiful twist.

Ever since the beginning of this year, Neha Dhupia has been seen going through a sartorial experimental phase. While some of her outfits completely missed the mark, like her hot pink jumpsuit and her blingy skirt, she did manage to pull off some interesting outfits like the stunning high-neck anarkali and a collared gown, both from Shantanu and Nikhil. While attending an event in Kolkata, the actor, once again, was spotted experimenting with her look in a lovely Anamika Khanna creation.

Wearing a black crop top paired with a wrapped dhoti-style skirt, Dhupia looked stunning. However, it was the layering of the jacket that gave it a beautiful twist. The floral printed blazer complemented the embroidered border of her outfit beautifully. She completed the look with statement danglers from Anmol Jewellers and a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

Sleek centre-parted low bun and natural make-up by artist Kaajee Karan added a nice touch.

We think Dhupia nailed the look, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

