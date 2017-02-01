Neha Dhupia’s curious love for voluminous vintage gowns, and they’re not always flattering

Neha Dhupia is clearly obsessed with vintage fashion trends. Don’t you think so? (Source: Neha Dhupia/Twitter) Neha Dhupia is clearly obsessed with vintage fashion trends. Don’t you think so? (Source: Neha Dhupia/Twitter)

With just a handful of roles in the last two years, Neha Dhupia has been almost out of sight from the big screen. However, the actress is quite active when it comes to the social circuit. From attending parties to making public appearances and with the recent revelations of stars on her show #NoFilterNeha, she has been in the spotlight. After the audio chat show, she is all set to don the hat as the judge in the new season of the reality show “Chhote Miyan” and is also working on the second season of #NoFilterNeha.

When it comes to red carpet appearances, though, Dhupia has shown a rather quirky penchant for voluminous vintage ball gowns. Her attires have a slight influence from the Victorian era, when women often opted for a tight corset over a bodice or chemisette along with a skirt embellished with embroidered designs, hoop skirt or just a bustle in beautiful gowns. Not just that, the look also has a resemblance with the European fashion in the 1860s and the oversized fashion trend of the 1920s in the United States.

Check out her unconventional choices below:

Astounding in a classic monochromatic Shantanu and Nikhil creation, Neha Dhupia dazzled in a sheer ball gown. With her hair tied up in a messy bun, she looked ethereal with smoky eyes, dark maroon lip shade and nail paint. The actress also complemented the look with a solid solitaire.

At the Filmfare Awards 2017, Dhupia took organic cotton and linen to the red carpet in monochromes. Wearing a parachute organic cotton shirt with a giant pussy bow and black pinstripe linen skirt from the Chola Label, she took a gamble for her public appearance and called for a lot of attention. The actress accessorised the look with long layered neck piece and pearl studs from her own vintage collection.

Dhupia initially gave us a peek into her future wardrobe choices at the IIFA 2016 with this white H&M gown, which looked like a cross between a nun’s uniform and matron’s outfit and that front bouffant hairdo didn’t help at all.

Good or bad, the actress’ sartorial choices are definitely grabbing a lot of attention!

