Neha Dhupia shows us how to perk up an outfit with minimal effort

While the glamour of black during a nightout is hard to compete with, the colour can often fall flat in broad daylight. To help you tap its maximum potential during daytime, Neha Dhupia has some style lessons up her sleeve. She also shows us how to ace a Breton stripes-inspired look. We like the cool, casual touch to both her outfits.

For her hip-hop street style, she opted for a white asymmetrical tee from Falguni and Shane Peacock, with “FSP: Fearless, Strong, Positive” emblazoned across the front. Stylist Tanya Ghavri teamed it with a black blazer set from Ashish and Soni. For the accessories, Ghavri picked big silver hoops and complemented the actor’s look with stark white sneakers.

While we like her hip-hop style, what really caught our attention was the side braided, knotted ponytail she sported.

For another occasion, Dhupia opted for a striped black and white Disney tee from Sophie Merchant. Ghavri went with a pop of colour and paired the actor’s tee with a burnt orange skirt from Emilio Pucci. Accessorising with big silver hoops and a watch, she rounded out her look with hair in beachy waves. We like how the actor up the ante of the casual tee with a peppy and vibrant skirt.

What do you think of Dhupia’s style statements this time? Would you try them out? Let us know in the comments section below.

