Neha Dhupia shows us how to glamourise an office outfit for a party

Neha Dhupia shows us a chic way of accessorising our basic blacks. (Source: tanyaghavri/ Instagram) Neha Dhupia shows us a chic way of accessorising our basic blacks. (Source: tanyaghavri/ Instagram)

Our Bollywood celebs are quite adept at making even the basic of outfits look chic, just by tweaking the styling or adding an accessory. Be it Janhvi Kapoor’s simple salwar kameez or Priyanka Chopra’s casual denim jeans, the celebs sure know how to ooze charm in the simplest of outfits.

One such fashionista, who has been giving us a fair number of praiseworthy looks these days is Neha Dhupia. The chat show host’s sartorial bend has mostly been more towards minimalist and we think it worked out well for her this time. The actor gave us an inspirational look in a semi-sheer black top recently, which she teamed with high-waisted knotted pants from designer duo Sachin and Babi. Though the actor’s outfit can be worn on a casual day of crunching numbers, the way she accessorised it, uplifts it from regular office-wear to a casual chic outfit for an evening out as well.

Stylist Tanya Ghavri upped the ante of the actor’s attire with a floral forged gold choker and a cocktail ring from Flowerchild. We also like the actor’s nude make-up and deep burgundy lips. Dhupia rounded out her look with side-parted soft curls. Catch a glimpse here.

We think the actor’s minimalist style add-on was noteworthy this time. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

