Neha Dhupia shows us how to glam up a pleated skirt

Trust Neha Dhupia to give us style inspiration in the most unique outfits. The chat show host – whose love for monochrome and boho chic is well known – has turned up the heat once again in a sexy, romantic number from Deme By Gabriella. We love how fashion designer Sohaya of the design label Chola fame styled her in black and white separates, turning it into an edgy look. The one-sided, cold shoulder white top paired with a pleated floor-length black skirt are pieces only the beautiful lady can pull off with so much ease.

We like the attitude with which she carries every outfit and how she makes it her own. This time she took it up a notch by wearing it with the famous Puma Satin Bow Sneaker in a soothing mint blue colour.

Celebrity make-up artist Sonik Sarwate kept it minimal with just a touch of blush on her cheekbones and a coral lip shade to add the much-needed pop of colour to her outfit. We are also a fan of her half-bun hairstyle by Hamida Idrisi.

However, this is not the first time she has given us style lessons on how to wear a skirt. Earlier, the beauty was seen channelising classic Hollwood style in a cool blue outfit from Lovebirds.

We like the breezy silhouette of the separates and how she styled it with a pair of nude pumps, half-up, half-down hair and gold hoops. This time too, her make-up was kept minimal.

Do you like her style? Let us know in the comments below.

