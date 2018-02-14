Neha Dhupia gives us another reason to crush on white in this Rohit Bal jacket

Neha Dhupia steps out in a lovely Rohit Bal outfit. (Source: tanghavri/ Instagram) Neha Dhupia steps out in a lovely Rohit Bal outfit. (Source: tanghavri/ Instagram)

The fusion spin that Neha Dhupia gives to her voluminous outfits is mostly a welcome change from the regular gowns. Though the actor-chat show host doesn’t always succeed in her experiments, we applaud her efforts. This time too, the actor gave us an interesting fusion look while attending an event in Kanpur.

Decked in an ivory white voluminous dress with a pleated skirt, the actor looked lovely. We like the bodycon bodice of the dress that gave the twirl-worthy number some definition and how she teamed it with a beautiful jacket from Rohit Bal featuring extravagant gold embroidery. It definitely upped the ante of her look and added a beautiful ethnic touch to her otherwise plain-Jane outfit.

The actor accessorised it with a pair of pearl drop earrings from Anmol Jewellers and a heavy pearl choker from the same brand. It added grace to her ensemble, don’t you think?

Dhupia rounded out her look with nude make-up, smokey eyes, neutral lips and a messy chignon.

Only a couple of days back, the actor was seen donning another lovely white ensemble for an event in Lucknow. We think she looked pretty in a white and gold anarkali from Rohit Bal. She had kept her look elegant by accessorising with a pair of silver statement earrings and rounding off with soft curls.

We like Dhupia’s latest minimalist approach to fashion, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

