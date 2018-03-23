Neha Dhupia makes for a pretty picture in a ballroom gown on this magazine cover; see pics

Neha Dhupia looks refreshing in a pista green gown on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo) Neha Dhupia looks refreshing in a pista green gown on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo)

In the last one year, we have seen a drastic change in Neha Dhupia’s sartorial choices. From having a bumpy ride with the colour pink to nailing innovative fusion styles effortlessly, the actor’s list of fashionable looks has been getting better with each passing day. The actor/co-host was recently spotted on the cover of Fablook magazine’s March issue and needless to say, she looked pretty as a picture in a pista green, voluminous gown from designer Shilpi Ahuja’s Spring/Summer Collection’18.

The ball room gown featured a ruffled skirt and an embellished bodice with a sweetheart neckline. Stylists Sristi Juneja and Milli Arora kept her accessories minimum and opted for just studded earrings, thus letting the gown do the talking. While the backless number gave her look a sensuous touch, the subtle hue added a refreshing feel. Minimal make-up with almost nude eyes, nude pink lips and tousled wavy hair rounded off her look.

When it comes to nailing ballroom gowns, the one name that comes immediately to our mind is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been spotted on many occasions wearing voluminous numbers.

Remember her off-shoulder, chartreuse colour ensemble from Alexis Mabille’s collection that looked like the perfect amalgamation of modern and Victorian style?

Or her dreamy LaBourjoisie gown embellished with Swarovski crystals, which she wore to the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards this year?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a LaBourjoisei gown. (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a LaBourjoisei gown. (Source: Express Photos by Varinder Chawla)

Well, what do you think of Dhupia’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd