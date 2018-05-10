Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi wedding: The actor makes for a gorgeous Punjabi bride in a pastel pink Anita Dongre lehenga

Neha Dhupia tied the knot with Angad Bedi on May 10. (Source: Instagram/nehadhupia, angadbedi) Neha Dhupia tied the knot with Angad Bedi on May 10. (Source: Instagram/nehadhupia, angadbedi)

Just when we thought the whole wedding saga is over, up pops a post by Neha Dhupia on our Instagram feed, where the actor shared a moment from her special day with us. Yes, the actor tied the knot with her longtime friend, Angad Bedi in a private Sikh wedding ceremony on the morning of May 10. Clad in a beautiful pastel pink lehenga, with a sheer dupatta wrapped around her head, Dhupia looked beautiful while smiling coyly, lost in her own thoughts.

She wrote, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi”.

While we are happy for her, we couldn’t help but check her bridal outfit, because we are still reeling from all the hullabaloo of who wore what at the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding.

What we love is that Dhupia kept it simple yet elegant in a pastel pink Anita Dongre lehenga with delicate floral embroidery on it. She accessorised her outfit with a heavy gold and emerald choker, matching jhumkas and a diamond-shaped maang tika, all from Anita Dongre’s jewellery line.

For her make-up she chose to go minimal – as is her signature style – even on her wedding day. With just a brush of blush on her cheeks, light smokey eyes and a soft pink lip shade, she rounded out her look with a bright pink bindi. The gajra in her hair bun added another dimension to her traditional look and we love it as we believe nothing can beat the charm of a gajra.

Meanwhile, groom Angad Bedi looked sharp and dapper in a white bandhgala suit and a pink pagdi (turban). Don’t miss out the bright pink pocket square and his dupatta in the same shade.

We think both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look lovely on their wedding day. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

