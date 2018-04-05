Neha Dhupia adds a pop of colour to her all-black formal outfit and she does it well

Neha Dhupia opted for a red longline blazer with her black outfit. (Source: APH Images) Neha Dhupia opted for a red longline blazer with her black outfit. (Source: APH Images)

More often than not, Neha Dhupia is seen donning outfits that are more billowy. Be it her semi-sheer black top and knotted pants combo or black cropped top teamed with a colour crazy vibrant skirt or her numerous fusion wear, most of them are flowy and doesn’t feature any sharp silhouettes. However, the actor-turned-co-host definitely seems to be in the mood to experiment and we must say, her latest look (a structured outfit!) gets a round of applause from us.

While attending the Luxxis Exhibition, the actor opted for a black corset-styled top with a rather interesting neckline and styled it with a matching pair of trousers. She added a pop of colour to her all-black ensemble by combining it with a red longline blazer with a cut-sleeve detail on it. We love her jacket and her outfit is undoubtedly a great option to wear at formal events. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off with black strappy pumps and statement golden earrings.

Neha Dhupia was spotted attending the Luxxis Exhibition. (Source: APH Images) Neha Dhupia was spotted attending the Luxxis Exhibition. (Source: APH Images)

Although we like her outfit, her hairdo and make-up failed to complement her look.

Neha Dhupia’s hairdo and make-up failed to complement her look. (Source: APH Images) Neha Dhupia’s hairdo and make-up failed to complement her look. (Source: APH Images)

Dhupia’s look reminded us of Deepika Padukone, who was spotted donning a similar style blazer in 2016. But unlike Dhupia, the Bajirao Mastani actor opted for an all-red ensemble. Her outfit included a black bralette teamed with red trousers and a matching blazer. She further teamed it with pink stilettos and a watch. A neatly-tied ponytail and red pout gave finishing touches to her look. Colourful and classy!

We think Padukone aced the cut-sleeve blazer better than Dhupia. Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

