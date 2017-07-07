Neeta Lulla to design costumes for Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Neeta Lulla (R) will design the costumes for the film. Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Neeta Lulla (R) will design the costumes for the film.

Working with Bollywood biggies is nothing new for designer Neeta Lulla. The designer who is sought after by Bollywood has not only dressed up Indian beauties like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza and Amy Jackson but has also been a part of cult films like Jodha Akbar, Devdas and Mohenjo Daro designing grand costumes for the films.

Now, Lulla is set to create magic once again with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as the exclusive costume designer. Going by how grand and beautiful the costumes were in the previous films she has worked in, we are expecting nothing less of magnificent and immaculately crafted outfits this time.

The designer who has over 300 films to her credit and a career spanning over three decades says, “It’s an honour to be associated with a film who’s pivotal character has always been an inspiration to me and many other women across the world. Jhansi Ki Rani has been one of my favourite chapter in school and I’m quite excited to be working on my first women-centric biopic.”

Producer Kamal Jain adds on, “We are very excited to be working with someone as iconic as Neeta Lulla for a magnificent film like ours. Her repertoire will add great layering to every character and we are certain she will do full justice to the role.”

We hope she does. Can’t wait to see what special plans Lulla has for this film.

