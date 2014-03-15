Need to have our own India trend in fashion: Wendell Rodricks

According to Wendell Rodricks, India has definitely grown by leaps and bounds in fashion. (IE Photo: Dilip Kagda)

Goa-based ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks feels that his fraternity must focus on the rich Indian culture and look to create an indigenous trend. Indian fashion designers are seen promoting hand woven textiles and weaves from Varanasi, Maheshwar and Manipur etc, and Wendell feels this must be encouraged so that their own state and country gets reflected in their work.

“We need to get working on those things as that is what makes us unique in the world. Today whether it is Zara, Mango.. They just copy one Lucknowi embroidery work and it becomes a trend.”

“We need to push our Indian culture further so that people realise that we have more to offer to the world than the West has to offer. What West has to offer – they have skirt, trouser, frock, evening and cocktail dress that’s it.. We have so much more,” Wendell told PTI in an interview here.

According to him, India has definitely grown by leaps and bounds in fashion. But he does feel there is lot of work to be done and it should not only be restricted during fashion weeks.

“One needs to look beyond and have our ‘own India trend’. We need to grow organically andon’t need to look at west and say…we need to make our fashion look like Paris or etc, we need to make our fashion look like Indian. The beauty of India is we have a huge diversity and large repertoire of garments that we need to explore,” he added.

Wendell has been conferred with the Padma Shri in the category of art (fashion designing) this year. “Last year they gave it to Ritu Kumar but in the category of fashion design, this year they gave it to me under art category.. So I think it has elevated fashion to an art level.”

“This (Padma Shri) has given the industry the recognition and respect deserved. I am personally very thrilled. I want this to be an inspiration for younger generation,” he said.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App