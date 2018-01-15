Necessary to remember the importance of honesty: Olivier Rousteing

Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of French fashion house Balmain, feels that having a brand that has global impact brings in a lot of responsibility. (Source: olivier_rousteing/Instagram) Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of French fashion house Balmain, feels that having a brand that has global impact brings in a lot of responsibility. (Source: olivier_rousteing/Instagram)

Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of French fashion house Balmain, feels that having a brand that has global impact brings in a lot of responsibility and he would like to remember the importance of honesty and integrity towards his patrons.

Asked what impact does having a global audience have especially with over 4.6 million followers, Rousteing, who has designed the limited-edition collection of L’Oréal Paris X Balmain Color Riche Lipsticks, said: “I am overwhelmed, flattered and proud — but, perhaps most importantly, I also see numbers like those as a big responsibility.”

“From the very beginning, I wanted to use both my personal and Balmain’s social media as a tool to bypass all the middlemen and talk directly to people who are interested in Balmain and the work that my team and I do for this house.”

“To be able to do that, I know it’s necessary to always remember the importance of honesty and integrity,” he said in a statement.

The designer says that he is followed by all types of people — young, old, men, women — every gender, every origin, every belief.

“So many people have reached out to let me know how much they have been inspired by different postings and how important those messages are for them. So, I am not about to make a mistake (at least intentionally!).

“When I send out a message, I want to make sure that my messages always make clear how much I respect those who are following me, as well as forward to them something that they might enjoy seeing,” he said.

Through his association with the beauty brand, he says the first thing he learned from this association is that “creating a lipstick is as much an art as a science.”

