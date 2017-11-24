An exhibition in the Capital brings in the best of weaves and experiments from the fashion world

Creations by Aneeth Arora’s Pero, part of the display at Nayaab Creations by Aneeth Arora’s Pero, part of the display at Nayaab

It could very well be the line-up of a premier fashion event. Designers Aneeth Arora of Pero, Gaurav Jai Gupta of Akaaro, Ritu Kumar, Anavila Misra, Divyam Mehta and Reena Singh of Eka form part of the 18 names that have been chosen by gallerist and art curator Sharon Apparao and textile enthusiast Rupa Sood for a unique art-meets-fashion initiative. In its fifth edition, Nayaab will present flowy maxi dresses by Pero in a completely new light — minus the arclights and not on the picture perfect body of a model.

One can reach out and feel the rich weaving of a Ritu Kumar-creation and maybe, hazard a guess at the time taken to weave it, which, says Sood, was the idea behind Nayaab. “The essence of the fabric and the weave gets lost when we only see them in the bling of the ramp or a fashion week. The artisan or the weaver who has actually made the outfit is lost in the presentation,” says Sood, the founder of Nayaab.

Apparao has curated Nayaab with the same critical deference as she would curate an art show, including the selection of designers. “We wanted to change the narrative that surrounds fashion and make it more identifiable with the craft itself, instead of the glamour that usually dominates it,” says Apparao, who has over 35 years of experience in art curation. She adds, “I am sure these outfits look much more intimidating on the ramp. Here, people can come, feel them and try them on.”

During the selection, the emphasis was on the creations being experimental. “Most of these designers are pushing the envelope in some way or the other. Look at what Gaurav Jai Gupta has done with the sari. And En Inde is making accessories with steel, thread and other material,” says Sood.

The duo have worked in tandem to bring this project together. “This combines my love for clothes and art. I might pay around Rs 5 lakh for a painting, but for a beautifully woven sari with its intricacy, I will shell out one lakh,” says Apparao. For Sood, it’s always been about the rich textiles. “We some times lose sight of how much time and effort goes into weaving an ikat sari. And then we complain about its price. I hope initiatives like these help out the artisans and creators,” she says.

