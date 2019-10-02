Navratri 2019 colour: Take cues from Bollywood’s closet to wear blue on day 4

Navratri days include fasting and offering prayers to Goddess Durga, but they are also about fun dandiya nights and spending some quality time with friends and family. And while at it, it is also important to have your fashion game on point! So if you are confused about what dress to wear today — considering the colour for the fourth day of Navratri is blue — here’s what we found for you!

Kriti Sanon

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor was seen looking resplendent in an Anita Dongre lehenga set for a shoot. The extravagantly embroidered, peacock blue piece was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, bangles and a maang tikka from Minerali Store. While we love the outfit, another element that caught our attention was the romantic braided updo that hairstylist Aasif Ahmed gave the actor. Make-up artist Adrian Jacobs rounded off Sanon’s vibrantly charming look with nude makeup and glossy lips.

Dia Mirza

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia Mirza wore a blue Payal Khandwala creation that featured delicate embroidery all over it. The sleeveless ankle-length dress had pockets on both sides and Mirza’s look was an amalgamation of ethnic and modern. She accessorised her look with a statement necklace from Tribe by Amrapali and rounded it off with minimal makeup, kohled eyes and red lips.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor picked a sheer blue bandhani dress featuring a slit, that she teamed with a pair of matching trousers, and statement silver earrings. Minimal make-up and loose hair rounded out the look.

How do you plan to wear blue today?