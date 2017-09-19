Navratri 2017: Celeb-inspired ways to wear the 9 colours of Navratri

From L to R: Shilpa Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. (Source: File photo) From L to R: Shilpa Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. (Source: File photo)

Navratri literally means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit – ‘nava’ meaning nine and ‘ratri’ meaning nights. Every year, it is celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga, to pay respect to her nine avatars. While the festival is usually observed by keeping a fast, there are a lot of other customs associated with the celebrations that people are not aware of. For instance, all nine days require devotees to wear a particular colour. If you are one of those who is clueless about how to go about it then here’s a breakdown of the colours you can wear for the celebrations this year which will be observed from September 21-September 29.

The best part? We have curated a few looks of Bollywood celebs from which you can take inspiration!

Day 1- Pratipada



From L to R: Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. (Source: Instagram) From L to R: Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. (Source: Instagram)

Navratri colour of the day, yellow: The colour yellow is believed to be a colour of the planet sun and is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. It also represents energy and happiness and is believed to be an appropriate shade to start the festival with. Opt for a beautiful bright yellow sari or lehenga and style it with silver or gold jewellery.

Day 2- Dwitiya

From L to R: From L to R: Kajol , Mini Mathur and Ellie Avram. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Navratri colour of the day, green: The second day of Navratri which is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini is more about harmony and peace, hence green is is the go-to colour. You can take inspiration from Mini Mathur, Ellie Avram and Kajol.

Day 3- Tritiya

Navratri colour of the day, grey: Grey is associated with a cool and balanced mind and hence Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on this day. When wearing grey, combine it with other brighter colours. You can also try styling it with pearl or silver jewellery.

Day 4- Chaturthi

From L to R: From L to R: Vidya Balan Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty. (Source: File photo)

Navratri colour of the day, orange: Orange represents creativity and enthusiasm and since it is a bright shade, it is ideal to keep the accessories to a minimum and seek blessings from Maa Kushmanda.

Day 5- Panchami

From L to R: Kangana Ranaut, From L to R: Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone , Shilpa Shetty. (Source: File photo)

Navratri colour of the day, white: The colour of purity and peace, you can wear a white colour sari, kurta or lehenga to pay your respect to Maa Skandamata on this day. White goes well with almost any colour, so you can just take your pick!

Day 6- Sashti

From L to R: Sonakshi Sinha, From L to R: Sonakshi Sinha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez . (Source: File photo)

Navratri colour of the day, red: Red signifies power and brightness. You can pick a red colour sari with golden embroidery on it or a bright red colour lehenga to worship Maa Katyayani. The only thing you need to remember is to keep your accessories to a minimum.

Day 7- Saptami

Navratri colour of the day, blue: Start your 7th day with blue outfits as this colour signifies power and superiority. Royal blue to sky blue, you can wear any shade. Match it with the right accessories and pay tribute to Maa Kalaratri.

Day 8- Ashtami

Navratri colour of the day, pink: Pink is associated with romanticism and universal love. This year, pay your respect to Maa Saraswati in a pink outfit.

Day 9- Navami

(L-R) Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora Khan (Source: File Photo) (L-R) Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora Khan (Source: File Photo)

Navratri colour of the day, purple: The colour purple symbolises luxury, power and royalty. You can take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora and Twinkle Khanna.

