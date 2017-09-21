Navratri 2017: 3 ways to wear yellow on Pratipada (Day 1)

From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. (Source: Instagram) From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. (Source: Instagram)

Navratri is not just about keeping a fast, it’s also about observing the festival with your whole heart. How many of you were aware that all nine days require devotees to wear a particular colour. For instance, Day 1 is all about the colour yellow as it is believed to be a colour of the planet sun and is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. It also represents energy and happiness and is believed to be an appropriate shade to start the festival with. If you are one of those who is clueless about how to go about it then here’s how you can style yourself. These tips will come in handy for the upcoming festive season as well.

1) Gota pati or zardozi work always create magic but it can be too heavy for you to walk around in. Instead, add a floral touch to your yellow outfit this festive season. Take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty on how to ace it. The actor sure looked good in this cheery yellow fusion wear from Sonam Luthria, which she complemented well with patterned juttis from Fizzy Goblet and silver jewellery from Silver House and Minerali Store.

Shilpa Shetty in Sonam Luthria. (Source: Instagram) Shilpa Shetty in Sonam Luthria. (Source: Instagram)

2) Keep it simple in an anarkali suit. We think Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfit from Myoho is a winner all the way for three reasons. First, it lends a traditional touch, second, it has an interesting silhouette and third, it’s easy-breezy. We like how she styled it with metallic jhumkas and a statement ring from Amrapali Jewels and Aquamarine Jewellery.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Myoho. (Source: Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari in Myoho. (Source: Instagram)

3) Shararas are still in. So, if you are tired of all the fasting and want to make yourself comfortable then opt for loose and light fabrics like Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor in dRzya by Ridhi Suri. (Source: Instagram) Karisma Kapoor in dRzya by Ridhi Suri. (Source: Instagram)

Her pastel yellow sharara suit by dRzya by Ridhi Suri, is just perfect. You can add some contrast like her with a white dupatta.

Shine on this festive season!

