Navratri 2017: 3 ways to wear green on Dwitiya (Day 2)

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the unmarried form of the goddess Parvati who undertook great penance to get Lord Shiva to marry her. She is also known as the goddess of harmony and peace and the colour green signifies the same.

The colour for Day 2 of Navratri is green and if you are wondering how to style yourself, then here’s some inspiration.

1) If a salwar kameez or a patiala is your go-to outfit, then you can take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to nail it with grace. The ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ actor looks beautiful in a simple olive green colour suit from Anamika Khanna.

We love the contrasting pink detail on the dupatta and the silver embroidery on the salwar suit. Since the outfit itself is intricately detailed, it doesn’t require much accessories. You can opt for small earrings and rings to go with it.

2) If you are more of a sari girl, then you should go for embroidered or georgette saris teamed with traditional jewellery. You can take cues from Sonam Kapoor, who wore a simple embroidered Anamika Khanna sari with heavy jewellery. We think it’s perfect for the festive season.

3) If saris and suits are too boring for you, then try a dress like Sonakshi Sinha! The ‘Dabanngg’ actor wore a pista green colour Anita Dongre tunic dress with white embroidery on it and we think it looks refreshing. You can pair it with high heels and traditional earrings.

