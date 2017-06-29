Natural soaps for monsoon skin care

Soaps contain beneficial ingredients from natural sources which penetrate into the skin to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. (Source: File photo) Soaps contain beneficial ingredients from natural sources which penetrate into the skin to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. (Source: File photo)

Rainy season brings in damp weather which may affect your skin. Incorporating some minor changes in your routine during monsoon can help keep your skin fresh and glowing, say experts.

Beauty experts at Biotique and Amit Sarda, Managing Director, Soulflower, share some tips on skincare during monsoon.

* Ayurvedic or natural soaps gently wash away body impurities without disturbing the skin’s natural pH balance, which is important for the skin to guard against bacteria and pollutants. These soaps contain beneficial ingredients from natural sources which penetrate into the skin to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin.

Ayurvedic soaps like the Bio Almond Oil nourishing body soap, are enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients. They use the goodness almond, margosa, coconut oils, mixed with turmeric and wild turmeric to soothe one’s skin.

* Go for rose soap as it helps you retain natural skin moisture giving you soft smooth radiant skin. This soap also rehydrates dry and damaged skin, relaxes the mind, and has an evocative floral aroma. Rose oil and dry rose petals lighten scars, blemishes and help with sunburn.

* You can also try lavender soap in monsoon. It’s antibacterial properties soothe skin irritation, help with itchy skin; it exfoliates and revitalises dull, flaky skin and restores sunburn. The floral aroma of lavender gives a sense of relaxation and calm.

* Charcoal soap is another option to go for in monsoon. It is a perfect therapy for oily and combination skin types. Activated bamboo charcoal in the soap absorbs dirt, toxins and impurities from the skin, unclogs and shrinks open pores; clears acne, skin blemishes, dead cells and excessive oil giving you a supple and radiant skin.

* Papaya cucumber soap is a perfect therapy for all skin types. It removes dead dry cells, controls acne, lightens blemishes, improves skin textures by making it soft and glowing; also cleanses clogged pores and impurities from skin, removes makeup and softens facial skin leaving it completely moisturised.

