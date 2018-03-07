Natural ‘arched eyebrows’ is one of 2018’s hottest eyebrow shape trend

From L to R: Supermodel Kaia Gerber and 2018 Oscar nominee Margot Robbie. (Source: kaiagerber/ Instagram; AP Images) From L to R: Supermodel Kaia Gerber and 2018 Oscar nominee Margot Robbie. (Source: kaiagerber/ Instagram; AP Images)

Super-shaped eyebrows dominated most part of 2017, but this year, it’s all about natural arches and textures. Growing out the eyebrows to its fullest to gain a thick texture has been touted as one of the hottest trends of 2018. However, the question is, how to keep them in good shape?

‘Textured Brow’ or natural arch brows are easy to achieve and suits all face types. It is more about creating depth and less about shaping them. Hollywood A-listers including Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, supermodel Kaia Gerber, Zoe Kravitz and Hailee Steinfeld have been spotted donning the trend on almost all red carpets and fashion shows.

How to shape them right

There are a few steps to nailing the textured eyebrow. Firstly, you need to use a fine-tipped brow pencil, which has to be applied in fine feather-like strokes to create a shape and yet make it seem as if it’s natural. Then put on a setting gel to help it retain the shape and brush it once again. Adding the gel not only make the eyebrows look extra thick but also help to maintain a uniform shape.

Take a look:

To maintain the shape, you will need to visit your eyebrow artist or the neighbourhood salon every 4-6 weeks. Easy, right?

We are already considering trying this trend but about you? Would you like to go for the natural look? Let us know in the comments section below.

